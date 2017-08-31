There was certainly a lot of drama and action on matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Matchday 26 wrap: Hearts held as Kotoko fall away

Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars sold out a thriller, Asante Kotoko were shocked on the road, title contenders Wafa were held by a relegation-trapped side while Ashanti Gold found the back of the net five times at Obuasi.

The game of the day, undoubtedly, was the cracker between leaders Aduana and third-placed Hearts at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Aduana took the lead on three occasions - through Daniel Darkwah, Derrick Sasraku and Nathaniel Asamoah - but Winful Cobbinah, Thomas Abbey and Kwame Kizito hit back to end the game on a 3-3 score.

Abbey's goal leaves him on top of the scorers' chart with 13 goals.

With four rounds of matches to go, the Fire Boys still sit top of the league, a point above Wafa and four marks ahead of the Phobians.

Wafa, meanwhile, missed a glorious opportunity to reclaim the top spot after settling for a goalless draw with Great Olympics, who sit second from bottom on the table.

Third-placed Kotoko, likewise, failed to capitalize on the disappointment of the top three to steer themselves closer to the summit.

The Porcupine Warriors were stunned 1-0 by new boys Elmina Sharks away at the Nduom Stadium. Joseph Mensah's goal on 62 minutes condemned Steven Pollack's outfit to their seventh reversal of the campaign.

Fifth-positioned Medeama, meanwhile, took full advantage of happenings above to close in on the top four. Bernard Ofori struck twice to hand the Yellow and Mauves a 2-1 triumph over Ebusua Dwarfs at the T&A Park.

The Crab's consolatory strike was an Ibrahim Yaro own goal.

At the El-Wak Stadium in Accra, reigning champions Wa All Stars held their own to force a 0-0 draw in their away clash with Inter Allies.

Goalkeeper Rashid Seidu emerged the hero after saving two Allies penalties by Prince Baffoe and Samuel Bekoe.

The Northern Blues lie sixth on the log while the Eleven-Is-To-One stay six places below.

Hans Kwoffie agreeably emerged as the star of matchday 26 after scoring four times to help Ashgold to a 5-2 win over Berekum Chelsea.

Kenneth Owusu fetched the Miners' other goal while Stephen Sarfo's double turned out to be a consolation.

The 2014-15 champions hold the 11th position whereas the Blues occupy the seventh spot.

Liberty Professionals' relegation fight remains on course after a 2-1 victory over Bechem United who are 10th on the table.

Just one point and one position above the drop zone, the Scientific Soccer Lads netted through Ernest Papa Arko (pen) and Bernard Arthur. Maxwell Frimpong got the Hunters' solitary goal.

And finally at the Tamale Utrecht Football Academy Park, bottom-placed Bolga All Stars dug deep to register only their second win of the season.

Tawfiq Yakubu Mohammed scored twice to hand the league debutants a 2-0 triumph.