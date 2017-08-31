Senegal international, Pape Souare is glad to be back to action after he was involved in a car crash in September last year.

Senegal's Pape Souare glad to be back in action

The defender made his first appearance since the accident in Crystal Palace 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The former Lille player only made four appearances for Frank de Boer’s men last season as they finished in the 14th spot in the English Premier League.

The defence ace took to the social media to express his delight at his comeback.

“Glad to get some minutes under my belt. Feeling good,” Souare tweeted.



Glad to get some minutes under my belt. Feeling Good 🤙🏿 pic.twitter.com/oYMfIuEBxa — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) August 29, 2017

The Senegalese will be expected to team up with the first team when Palace clash with Burnley at Turf Moor Stadium on September 10.