Sofapaka to reward best performing players of the month

Kenyan Premier League title contender, Sofapaka FC have introduced a monthly award.

The awards will see Sofapaka joins league defending champions, Tusker as the only other KPL clubs that recognizes outstanding players each month.

Batoto Ba Mungu introduced the scheme, that will reward three outstanding players each month (Player of The Month, first and second runners up), as part of the motivation to the playing unit to challenge for the KPL title.

“The club has been doing well in the league and the management felt duty-bound to award the players to acknowledge and appreciate their efforts,” Sofapaka Technical Director, Martin Ndagano was quoted on the club’s official website.

Sofapaka are placed second in the league, six points behind leaders, Gor Mahia with the two clubs having a realistic chance of winning the title. Gor Mahia have 44 points.