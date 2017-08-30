Aurier set for £23m Tottenham move after being granted a work permit

Serge Aurier is set to complete a £23 million move to Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain after being granted a work permit by the UK Home Office.

The 24-year-old's move was delayed due to an ongoing legal issue after being given a suspended two-year prison sentence for allegedly attacking a police officer in 2016.

The incident saw him barred from entering the UK in November last year when PSG faced Arsenal in the Champions League.

However, after also being linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, the Ivory Coast international now looks poised to finalise his switch to Spurs.



Goal understands that Spurs have also been boosted by the news that Danny Rose is set to stay at the club, despite a fallout after he arranged an unsanctioned interview.

Rose had talks with Spurs as the club weighed up selling him after his interview in which he criticised the club's transfer policy and said that they underpay their players.

Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy appear satisfied that the issue is resolved and he will return for selection once he recovers from his knee injury.

Chelsea were thought to be watching Rose's situation but stopped short of making any formal move for the left-back.