Ulinzi Stars striker Stephen Waruru’s chance of lifting 2017 Golden Boot now hangs in the balance as race for the award gathers momentum.

Race for Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot gathers momentum

Waruru, who has gone four matches without a goal for the Soldiers, has seen his six goal advantage reduced to three with 13 rounds of the league still remaining.

Waruru, who has 11 goals to his name, is currently under pressure from Nakumatt FC striker, Kepha Aswani and Mathare United counterpart, Chrispin Oduor, who have scored eight goals each going into the rounds of 23.

Aswani and Oduor are just a goal better than Ezekiel Okare of Sofapaka and Michael Madoyo of Zoo FC. But even Zoo and Sofapaka players are not far off from the crowded field that also include Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere on five goals.

Also with the same number of goals as Kagere are Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo), Dennis Mukaisi (Posta Rangers), Umaru Kasumba (Sofapaka) and Amos Asembeka of Sony Sugar.

Top scorers: Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars)-11 goals; Crispine Oduor (Mathare United), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt) - eight goals, Ezekiel Okare (Sofapaka), Michael Madoya (Zoo)- seven goals; Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo), Dennis Mukaisi (Posta Rangers), Meddie Kagere (Gor Mahia), Umaru Kasumba (Sofapaka), Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar)- six goals.