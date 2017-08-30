Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has been accused of punching his counterpart from Sofapaka during a league match on Saturday.

Sam Ssimbwa: I did not file charges against Posta Rangers coach

The former Kenya defender allegedly felt provoked after his opposite number went past his technical area and celebrated in front of him.

Despite ‘Pamzo’ denying that he hit the Ugandan coach, the KPL disciplinary committee has filed charges against him.

The Ugandan however, says he is not the one, who pushed for it. "I did not file any charge against him, the referee was there and we waited for his report. You know sometimes being a foreigner; you have to let some things go because of fear of victimization,” Ssimbwa told Goal.

"I do not have much to say, for I have already forgiven him, let us wait and see how things unfold."

If found guilty, ‘Pamzo’ may face a prolonged touch line ban as well as a fine depending with the committee and evidence provided.