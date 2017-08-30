Orlando Pirates reportedly revive interest in Rivaldo Coetzee

Orlando Pirates have reportedly renewed their interest in Bafana Bafana defender Rivaldo Coetzee .

The 20-year-old was set to join Scottish giants Celtic during the current July/August transfer window, but was forced to return to Cape Town due to a failed medical. While Coetzee has also withdrawn from the Bafana squad that travelled to Cape Verde as he seeks medical attention, speculation regarding his future has once again gained traction.

Before Ajax Cape Town announced that Coetzee would be heading to Scotland, reports in the media suggested that several local clubs had expressed their interest, including the Buccaneers. But while the Soweto giant's interest had dwindled amidst his potential move, following Coetzee’s return to Ajax, Pirates are believed to have re-entered the race for the youngster’s signature with only hours remaining before the close of the transfer window

“Now that he is no longer going overseas, Pirates want him. The negotiations have started and they should proceed quite fast because the transfer window closes on Thursday,” a source told Phakaaathi.

Nonetheless, with time running out it remains to be seen if the Houghton-based outfit can strike a deal. But it should be noted that Pirates could also be forced to fend off the deep pockets of Mamelodi Sundowns, should the Tshwane giants choose to revive their interest, having previously been keen on the Kakamas-born central defender.