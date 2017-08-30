Asensio will win Ballon d'Or – Vazquez

Marco Asensio will win the Ballon d'Or one day, according to Real Madrid team-mate Lucas Vazquez.

Asensio, 21, has starred early in the season, scoring four goals in five games in all competitions, including a brace against Valencia on Sunday.

The three-time Spain international was lauded by Vazquez, who joined him in Julen Lopetegui's squad as a replacement for the injured Vitolo.

"He is spectacular," Vazquez told Cadena SER about Asensio.

"He is at a very high level and still has to grow. We hope to enjoy him a lot. He is very humble and takes everything with ease.

"It's soon to say about the Ballon d'Or, but I think so."

Madrid are unbeaten to start the season, having won the UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana, while they sit fifth in La Liga after being held by Valencia.