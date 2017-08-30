Brazil vs Ecuador: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Brazil can all but guarantee first place in the South American qualifying section for next summer's World Cup by beating Ecuador on Thursday night.

Tite's men have already booked their place at the finals and are nine points clear of second-place Colombia with four games to play.

Because of their significant goal-difference advantage, maintaining that nine-point lead by winning in Porto Alegre would almost certainly ensure that they head to Russia as the top team from their continent.

Brazil vs Ecuador

Thursday, August 31

21:45 ET / 01:45 BST (Friday, September 1)



In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live on television or online.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

beIN Sports

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Brazil players

Goalkeepers

Alisson, Cassio, Ederson

Defenders

Alves, Silva, Marcelo, Miranda, Filipe Luis, Marquinhos, Fagner, Caio

Midfielders

Willian, Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho, Augusto, Casemiro, Giuliano

Forwards

Neymar, Firmino, Jesus, Taison, Luan



David Luiz and Douglas Costa among those to be left out of the Brazil squad, but Philippe Coutinho has been declared fit to play despite having missed the start of the new Premier League season amid speculation regarding his future.

Tite has no known injury issues to deal with, in fact, among the 23-man group he has selected.

Potential starting XI: Alisson; Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro; Coutinho, Augusto, Paulinho, Neymar; Jesus.

Position Ecuador players

Goalkeepers

Banguera, Dreer, Azcona

Defenders

Ayovi, Achilier, Bagui, Ramirez, L. Caicedo, Arboleda, Aimar, Velasco, Leon

Midfielders

A. Valencia, Noboa, Ibarra, Quinonez, Cazares, Gruezo, Gaibor, Mena, Orejuela, Oyola, M. Caicedo

Forwards

F. Caicedo, E. Valencia, Martinez, Estrada



Ecuador are without Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero, whose muscle problem is the latest in a series of injuries that have kept him on the sidelines.

Potential starting XI: Dreer; Velasco, Achilier, Arboleda, Ramirez; A. Valencia, Noboa, Gruezo, M. Caicedo; Cazares; F. Caicedo.

GAME PREVIEW

Brazil have reached the home straight. Visits to Colombia and Bolivia still await the Selecao but they have qualified for the 2018 World Cup and may be untouchable at the top of the South American qualification table by the time they set out on those away trips.

Everything seems to be falling into place for Tite.

Neymar has secured the move to Paris Saint-Germain that will allow him to be the main man week in, week out, while Philippe Coutinho may be about to take a step up by joining Barcelona to replace him.

Casemiro is a favourite of the manager of the best team in the world and Gabriel Jesus looks as if he has been playing in the Premier League for years.

So many of the coach's key men appear set for big, momentum-building seasons and when they come together, they look a far more assured side than the one that so infamously imploded at the last World Cup.

There are few who will want to face them next summer.