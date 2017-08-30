NEW YORK — Christian Pulisic says he will miss Ousmane Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, but doesn't blame the French winger for making a "dream" move to Barcelona.

Pulisic on Dembele: It's tough seeing good players leave

The 20-year-old left for Barca for an initial €105 million fee in a deal that will make him the second-most expensive player in history once add-ons are accounted for.

U.S. international Pulisic was teammates with Dembele for one season at Dortmund, and they helped lead the club to a third-place finish during the 2016-17 Bundesliga season.

"He was a good friend of mine. It's always tough when you see a good player leave. It's not easy," Pulisic said.

"I think it was a dream of his to play for Barcelona and I'm not going to be unhappy for him. I'm definitely happy and I'm excited to see what he can do in his future, but like I said, it's not always fun losing one of your best players."

Dembele's departure could solidify a regular starting place for Pulisic at Dortmund. With Dembele sidelined to open the season, the 18-year-old started in both of his club's league matches, scoring once.