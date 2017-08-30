Monaco and Lazio reach agreement on Keita Balde

According to reports in France, Lazio and Monaco have reached an agreement for the transfer of Keita Balde to the Ligue 1 side.

Balde has been strongly linked with a move this summer, with Juventus having had an offer rejected.

Monaco 7/1 for Ligue 1 title

But according to Get French Football, a deal has been concluded with Lazio for the transfer of the Senegalese international.

The report further suggests that Balde has arrived in Monaco where he will undergo a medical ahead of a €30 million -plus bonuses- move, before signing a five-year contract

The versatile attacker’s contract at the capital side is to expire next summer and Lazio are keen to sell.

Monaco are expected to make tons from the sale of Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain and are willing offer the amount Lazio wants for the 22-year-old.

Keita enjoyed a breakout campaign in the Italian top flight last season as he notched 16 goals and 3 assists in 35 appearances for Lazio.