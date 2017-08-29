Coach Robert Matano’s high moral standards are paying off since he took over the reins at AFC Leopards last July.

Robert Matano: Discipline key to AFC Leopards form

Matano, who rejoined immoderate AFC Leopards’ side from Bidco United, has revealed that Ingwe’s current form is as a result of hard work brought about by the discipline in the squad.

“There is growing consistency in the team right now. Every player is coming for training every day, unlike when I came where some players weren’t turning up for training, and that is also something that has boosted our performance,” Matano told official KPL website after a 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia.

Matano, who was pleased by the performance of most of his players, added that there is a progressive improvement in the squad.

“The team is getting better because players have realized that to get a starting role they must work hard for it.”

The no-nonsense coach was involved in pitch bust up with midfielder Allan Kateregga after the Ugandan protested his substitution against Bandari.

The dreaded Ugandan, who was coming back from injury spell, has not played for AFC Leopards since.