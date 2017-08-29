Enyimba head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has disclosed that the live coverage of their league tie with Wikki Tourists motivated his players to go all out in search of goals they needed that will put them in the hunt for a place on the continent at the end of the season.

Live coverage motivated Enyimba against Wikki Tourists, says Ogunbote

The People's Elephant scored four goals past the Giant Elephants who were already three goals down inside the opening 30 minutes and Ogunbote in a post match interview stated that the live telecast spurred his boys to action and that the win has put them in tandem with Akwa United who are still above them in the race for the third spot only on the number of goals they have scored.

“It was a sweet victory for us and we are happy about it. We trained very hard for it and it was no surprise we won by a wide margin. I believe the fact that the game was shown live also played a crucial role in the way my players approached the tie. We have won this well and we shall go our next match full of confidence,'' he told media.

“We have said it time without numbers that we are going to finish the season very strongly and my players have made this safe for us by the way they came all out to get the win. Wikki didn’t settle in well on time and it was this we capitalized on. We could have got more goals if not for our lack of coordination in front of goal.

“The first half was very impressive because the players came out with the hunger to win well and thus bridge the gap between us and Akwa United. We still have two games to go and we shall give them our best shots,” he explained.

Enyimba are fourth on the league table with 57 points from 36 games. They are however on the same goals difference and points with Akwa United but the Promise Keepers are in third because of the number of goals they scored (43) as against 41 netted by the Aba side.