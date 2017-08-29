Enugu Rangers’ striker, Bobby Clement his delighted that the Flying Antelopes have sealed their topflight status after their first away win against Remo Stars after a turbulent season.

Clement thrilled with Enugu Rangers’ NPFL survival

The Flying Antelopes’ players and officials were highly praised last season after they won the league title but the team went from good to worse barely a season thereafter as they exited the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederation Cup which they were later demoted to at the early stages and their form in the league then too was very abysmal.

But Clement who made goal scoring return to the team after some time on the sideline said that their road win in Shagamu against the Sky Blue Stars has given Rangers’ players the motivational push to approach their remaining two games without the additional pressure of still being scrutinized over their status in the elite division at the end of the season.

“I am happy to return to the team with a win. I am also elated that I was able to score the two goals. It was our first away win and to be part of it is really awesome. We can now approach our final two games with more conviction that we can finish more than we are currently,” Clement told Goal.

“It has been a near season to forget but we thank God that we have been able to weather the storm and are poised to end the season well above the relegation zone. We have really endured a lot of challenging circumstances but we still stand tall.

“Remo gave us a tough time but we used our experience and the fact that we were aware that a win would boost our chances of remaining in the topflight to secure the three points at the end of the match."