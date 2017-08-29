France vs Netherlands: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

France will host the Netherlands at Stade de France on Thursday night in a potentially crucial World Cup 2018 qualifier.

The two countries sit second and third in Group A behind Sweden, with Les Bleus ahead of the Dutch by three points.

A win for the hosts, then, would leave Dick Advocaat with a lot of work to do to ensure the Netherlands do not miss another major tournament as the qualification stage draws to a close.

Game

France vs Netherlands

Date

Thursday, August 31

Time

19:45 BST / 14:45 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and by stream in English via ESPN3.

US TV channel Online stream

ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

ESPN3



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position France players

Goalkeepers

Lloris, Mandanda, Areola

Defenders

Koscielny, Digne, Jallet, Sidibe, Umtiti, Kurzawa, Zouma, Kimpembe

Midfielders

Matuidi, Pogba, Kante, Lemar, Rabiot, Tolisso

Forwards

Giroud, Griezmann, Lacazette, Coman, Fekir, Mbappe, Thauvin



France are missing Raphael Varane, who is injured, while Ousmane Dembele was left out of the squad after refusing to train at Borussia Dortmund in order to force through his move to Barcelona.

There was also no place for Anthony Martial and Karim Benzema continues to be exiled.

Potential starting XI: Lloris; Sidibe, Koscielny, Umtiti, Kurzawa; Kante, Pogba; Mbappe, Griezmann, Lemar; Giroud.

Position Netherlands players

Goalkeepers

Stekelenburg, Cillessen, Zoet

Defenders

Blind, Martins Indi, De Vrij, Veltman, Tete, Hoedt, De Ligt, Rekik

Midfielders

Sneijder, Wijnaldum, Strootman, Van Ginkel, Propper, Vilhena, Van de Beek

Forwards

Van Persie, Robben, Memphis, Promes, Dost, Janssen



Netherlands are without Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daryl Janmaat and Jeffrey Bruma in defence, so Dick Advocaat could stick with the four-man unit that kept a clean sheet in the 4-0 win against Luxembourg last time out.

Robin van Persie has earned a recall but Vincent Janssen has a good record with his country and will likely keep his place in the starting XI.

Potential starting XI: Cillessen; Veltman, Hoedt, De Vrij, Blind; Sneijder, Strootman, Wijnaldum; Robben, Janssen, Memphis.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

France are 8/13 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with the Netherlands priced at 9/2 and the draw available at 3/1.

GAME PREVIEW

Didier Deschamps has such strength in depth at his disposal nowadays that every France squad he announces seems to be met with debate about who hasn't made the cut rather than who has.

Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembele were two of the most high-profile names to be left out this time, while Karim Benzema continues to be overlooked.

Even without them, though, the former Marseille captain is spoilt for choice in midfield and attack.

If Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar leave Monaco before the transfer deadline, he will boast somewhere in the region of €400 million of talent in the Monaco duo, Paul Pogba and Alexandre Lacazette alone and Antoine Griezmann may well become another €100m man next year.

The challenge for Deschamps is fitting all of the quality at his disposal into one starting XI while achieving a sensible balance, and also integrating the conveyor belt of young stars in the making being fed to him.

It means that of the side he picked for the Euro 2016 final, four starters and two substitutes were left out of his latest squad entirely. The pressure is on Deschamps to find a working formula quickly as qualification for next summer's World Cup nears its conclusion.