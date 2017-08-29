Chelsea have confirmed that Jeremie Boga has joined Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season.

Chelsea youngster Boga joins Birmingham on loan

The midfielder has been at Stamford Bridge since 2003, and made his debut in the club's Premier League opener against Burnley.

But after spending the last two campaigns out at Rennes and Granada, the Ivory Coast international is now gearing up for another spell on loan after penning a new contract with Chelsea.

"Jeremie Boga has today signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea and will now join Birmingham City on loan for the rest of the 2017-18 season," the club confirmed in a statement.

Redknapp's men 18/1 for promotion

"The 20-year-old midfielder made his Chelsea debut on the opening day of the Premier League season after impressing during our pre-season tour of Asia, and making his international debut for Ivory Coast earlier this summer.

"The talented and tricky Boga has helped us to win the Under-21 Premier League, the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League, and has previously enjoyed loan spells in France and Spain."

Boga was born in Marseille to Ivorian parents, but joined the Blues academy at the age of 11 when his family relocated to London.

Despite representing France at Under-16 and 19 levels, he opted to play for the Ivory Coast at senior level, making his sole appearance to date as a substitute in the nation's African Cup of Nations qualifying defeat to Guinea in June.