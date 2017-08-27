Sunil Chhetri: The whole Bengaluru FC squad enjoys rivalry with Mohun Bagan the most

India national team's all time highest scorer Sunil Chhetri reiterated on Sunday morning that retirement is not on his mind and he would like to add to his tally.

"I have not thought about retiring. I am enjoying my game and want to continue till I do," he said in a Facebook Live event hosted on his page.

On being asked who all can pose a challenge to his national team record, the striker opined that there are quite a few, but he is more interested in raising the bar for them.

"There are a few players who can break my record but for now I am looking forward to add to that tally," he remarked.

After missing the tri-nation series due to Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup match on Wednesday, Sunil alongwith Udanta Singh will be joining the national team camp on Monday as the team gets ready to face minnows Macau in an away match on 5th September.

"The team didn't miss us. Jackichand (Singh) and Balwant (Singh) got goals, Sandesh (Jhingan) was good in defense. However, there are areas of improvements in all departments," he said.

Talking about his club side, the former Kansas City Wizards player said the team is pumped up ahead of their second leg AFC Cup match.

"We are excited about the challenge especially given we have a healthy lead from the first leg. It was not playing easy on the heavy ground. We are now taking one match at a time and hope to cross this hurdle first," he said.

When asked about the rivalry that excites him the most, he took the name of his first major club - Mohun Bagan, which has been the most

"Over the last four years, the rivalry against Mohun Bagan has been the best one. The whole Bengaluru FC squad would agree with that," was his reply.

The 33-year old also announced that he will tie the knot in December with his long time fiancee Sonam Bhattacharya.