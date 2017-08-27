A brace from Moussa Konate and a first half strike by Gael Kakuta handed Amiens a comfortable 3-0 win over Nice in a French Ligue 1 encounter.

Senegal’s Konate, DR Congo’s Kakuta lead Amiens past Nice

Former Chelsea winger Kakuta put Christophe Pélissier’s men ahead before the Senegalese forward scored a goal in each half of the encounter.

The DR Congo international got Stade de la Licorne outfit to a flying start with a goal 15 minutes after the kickoff.

Thirteen minutes later, Konate, who joined the Ligue 1 side from Swiss club Sion this summer, scored his first goal for the French topflight newcomers thus doubled their lead.

The former Krasnodar and Maccabi Tel Aviv forward later completed the rout with his brace in the 88th minute.

Amiens move to the 18th spot in the French topflight log with just three points from four games, having lost their opening three games to PSG, Angers SC and Saint Etienne.