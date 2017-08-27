Rafael Benitez insists "nothing has changed" in his desire for new signings at Newcastle United after breaking a three-match losing streak with a 3-0 Premier League win at home to West Ham on Saturday.

Nothing has changed - Benitez still wants Newcastle signings after first win

Newcastle claimed their first three points since returning to the top flight thanks to new arrival Joselu's first goal for the club, with Ciaran Clark and Aleksandar Mitrovic on target after the interval.

Benitez has been outspoken about his need for further additions to the Newcastle squad and the Spaniard said a comprehensive victory over West Ham has not changed his mind.

"They know exactly what we are talking about in terms of targets and players going out because we have too many," Benitez said. "Hopefully we can do this.

"Nothing changed after the first two games, or even the first three games, nothing has changed now. We have a clear idea of what we want to do and we will try to do it. I don't know if we can do everything but we will try to."

Defeat to Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on Wednesday exacerbated Newcastle's poor start to the campaign, but Benitez believes a victory will lift the mood at the club.

"Normally whenever you win you are happy," Benitez added. "In the way we won here and the performances of the players, the connection between players and fans, it makes you very happy.

"It is always nice to win, especially when you win at home, three goals, clean sheet, team effort, a lot of good performances, so really positive. The team worked very hard, the fans appreciated that. They were behind the players. They can make the difference. The main thing for me is the team."

Benitez has been linked with a switch to West Ham, with Slaven Bilic coming under increasing pressure despite the early stage of the season after a third successive league loss left his side bottom of the table.

And the Croatian accepted West Ham deserved nothing from their trip to St James' Park after a poor performance littered with defensive errors.

"We made a mistake that led to their first goal and it gave them a boost," Bilic told BBC Sport. "We came back in the second half and we better in the first 10 minutes, but it's a game of mistakes.

"We didn't play good, we have to admit it, they were the better side. The goals helped them. They deserved those goals because they pressured high up the pitch.

"We have to admit they were better in everything, especially in determination and wanting to win second balls and making a transition when doing that. We didn't deserve anything. We had a midweek game but that had nothing to do with [the] performance."