Abraham, Ayew power Swansea to victory over Crystal Palace

Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew were both on target as Swansea defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in an English Premier League game on Saturday.

After getting his first goal for the Liberty Stadium outfit in the midweek's League Cup win, The Anglo-Nigerian striker put his side in front with a minute left in the first half at the Selhurst Park.

Leroy Fer floated a delightful cross into the box and Abraham volleyed low into the bottom corner.

43: Lovely finish from @tammyabraham , who volleys home to make it 1-0! Get in! #CRYSWA 0-1

— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 26, 2017

Three minutes into the second half, the lead was doubled for the Swans courtesy Ghana's Ayew. The 25-year-old latched onto a through ball from Kyle Naughton and calmly slotted the ball past Wayne Hennessey.

48: @jordan_ayew9 doubles our lead! @Knaughts88 slides through Ayew, who pokes home past Hennessey. 🙌 #CRYSWA 0-2 pic.twitter.com/VxnwQxEyJC

— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 26, 2017

While Abraham saw the last 12 minutes of the tie play out from the bench, his strike partner was on for the entire duration. Meanwhile, Frank de Boer did not call on Black Stars' Jeffrey Schulpp from the bench.

The pair goals ensured the Welsh outfit secured their first league win of the season. And they will look to continue the feat when they host Christain Atsu's Newcastle in their next topflight encounter on September 10.