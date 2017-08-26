Stephen Curry sees similarities between himself and Neymar

Basketball star Stephen Curry says he and Neymar share a number of similarities after watching the star in action for Paris Saint-Germain.

The NBA champion visited the Parc des Princes on Friday to watch Unai Emery's side thump Saint-Etienne 3-0 on Friday night.

The two-time NBA MVP was presented with a PSG shirt bearing his name and the No. 30, which he wears for the Golden State Warriors, and took a ceremonial kick-off ahead of the game.

The point guard, who is widely regarded as the best shooter in the NBA, heaped praise on Neymar, who joined the Ligue 1 side in a €222 million deal from Barcelona, saying that the two share plenty of similarities in their approach to playing.

"Neymar is obviously a really talented player," he told the club's official site. "Every time he's on the pitch, you know something is going to happen.

"There are plenty of similarities between the way he plays and the way I play. We both like giving the maximum out on the pitch. He's always smiling and you can see he loves what he's doing."

He added: "It's the first time I've come to Paris.

"It's a beautiful city. You can really feel the history here, the culture. It's a really short trip this time, so I'll have to come back to see as many things as possible.

"I'm really happy to be here at the Parc des Princes and to see Paris Saint-Germain play."