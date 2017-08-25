Football Kenya Federation has terminated a contract with kit sponsors Mafro Sports.

FKF terminates kit contract after only three months

FKF pulled out of the deal after only three months of marriage that was estimated at Sh75 million for the next four years effective May 22, 2017.

The deal was to see Mafro Sports kit both the senior national teams, (Harambee Stars) and Harambee Starlets) and junior teams of all age categories with both home and away kits.

“We have terminated the contract with them because they have refused to supply kit as agreed in the same. They have delayed in kitting our teams and remember we currently have four teams in the camp that need kiting,” Mwendwa told Goal.

The latest development means that Harambee Stars and the Harambee Starlets U-20 will now play with Uhlsport for the upcoming games as the Federation looks for another kit partner.

“We cannot wait for them any longer. We must move on as Kenyan football hence the decision to cancel the four-year contract. We will continue using the kit from Uhlsport as we engage other kit manufacturers for fresh contracts.”

Harambee Starlets is set to play Jordan in a friendly match next week while the senior men’s team are set to play Mauritania and Togo on August 31 and September 4, 2017, respectively with another friendly against Mozambique on September 2 in Maputo.