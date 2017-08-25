Lobi Stars' Okpotu eyes more goals against Akwa United

Lobi Stars striker, Anthony Okpotu reveals he wants to add to his 17 league goals when his side face Akwa United in Friday's topflight encounter.

Last week, Okpotu heroics against El Kanemi Warriors saw his become the first player to bag three hat-tricks in the ongoing season.

And the forward is keen to add to that tally when they visit Abdu Maikaba's men to help the Pride of Benue late push for continental football.

“It was important we got the win we had in the FA Cup game we played on Tuesday before our fans. We suffered a lot in the match because Katsina United came very prepared after they had close to a week more. The goal I scored too I am grateful to God for it,” Okpotu told Goal.

"We have a tough league tie against Akwa United on Friday and our objective is to go there and surprise them.

“We still believe we can qualify for the continent through the league and we are going to Uyo with the mindset of picking an away win. I want to add to my goals tally too.

"I have had an awesome season and I still believe I have not reached my full potentials," he continued.

“Akwa United are a good side and we cannot be tactically indiscipline and expect to get a result. We have to fight from the beginning to the very end.”

Lobi Stars are ninth in the league table with 50 points from 35 matches while Okpotu is a goal shy of current league leading scorer, Stephen Odey [MFM].