Harambee Starlets lined up to face Mozambique in Cosafa opener

Harambee Starlets will face Mozambique in the opening match of 2017 Cosafa tournament.

The tournament which will take place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, from September 14, has seen a high entry with a total of 12 nations confirming participation.

The Kenyan girls avoided defending champions Zimbabwe after landing Mozambique, Swaziland and Mauritius following the draw conducted on Wednesday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Kenya will now face Mozambique on September 14 at Barbourfields Stadium, take on Mauritius on September 16 before winding up their preliminary fixtures against Swaziland on September 18 at Luveve Stadium.

Host Zimbabwe were drawn in Group A against Madagascar and Malawi while South Africa has Lesotho, Namibia and Botswana in Group C.

Kenya becomes the second East African nation to make a guest appearance at the tournament, after reigning Cecafa champions Tanzania, who featured in the last edition in 2011.

Full fixtures: September 13; (Barbourfields Stadium); Namibia vs Botswana; Zambia vs Malawi; Zimbabwe vs Madagascar; September 14; (Luveve Stadium); Mauritius vs Swaziland; Kenya vs Mozambique; South Africa vs Lesotho; September 15; (Barbourfields Stadium); Madagascar vs Malawi; South Africa vs Namibia; Zimbabwe vs Zambia.

September 16; (Luveve Stadium); Kenya vs Mauritius; Lesotho vs Botswana; Mozambique vs Swaziland; September 17; (Barbourfields Stadium); Zambia vs Madagascar; Zimbabwe vs Malawi; South Africa vs Botswana; September 18; (Luveve Stadium); Namibia vs Lesotho; Mauritius vs Mozambique and Kenya vs Swaziland.