Orlando Pirates announced that they had agreed to sell striker Tendai Ndoro to Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly on Tuesday.

EXTRA TIME: Social media reacts as Orlando Pirates agree to sell Tendai Ndoro

Ndoro was set to lead the Bucs attack during the 2017/18 PSL season under the club's new head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

However, the Buccaneers have decided to sell the Zimbabwean international, who netted 12 goals in 24 league starts last season.

Overall, Ndoro has netted 23 goals in 60 games in all competitions during his stint with Bucs - proving to be one of the most prolific strikers in the PSL.

Most Pirates fans will be sad to see their most productive striker leaving the club.

Here's how social media reacted soon after the news broke.



Pirates sold Ndoro, now we left with Gabuza pic.twitter.com/2zv1L1im5g — East God (@VuyoTheGreat) August 22, 2017











See u soon my Angels..i love u so so so much. #GODISGREAT #SA2SA A post shared by Tendai Ndoro 🇿🇼<> (@tendaindoro_7) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:29am PDT







Gabuza when he saw Tendai Ndoro leaving Orlando Pirates. pic.twitter.com/HuiCLR4Bdb

— Calm Thoughts 🇿🇦 (@The_Gcas) August 22, 2017



With Ndoro going I really wish pirates sign Tlolane

— Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) August 22, 2017



Who's going to score goals for @Orlando_Pirates now that Tendai Ndoro's gone?

— David Minchella (@David_Minchella) August 23, 2017



Truth be told, we are thin upfront. Gabuza has improved but he is not reliable nor consistent. Don't understand why Ndoro was sold

— Anthony Mpati (@Antonio115) August 23, 2017



Erasmus and Jali left and there was no perfect replacements and now Ndoro, Pirates need to step on the brakes abit.

— Tabu Peta (@PetaTabu) August 23, 2017