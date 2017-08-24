News

Tendai Ndoro
EXTRA TIME: Social media reacts as Orlando Pirates agree to sell Tendai Ndoro

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Orlando Pirates announced that they had agreed to sell striker Tendai Ndoro to Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly on Tuesday.

Ndoro was set to lead the Bucs attack during the 2017/18 PSL season under the club's new head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

However, the Buccaneers have decided to sell the Zimbabwean international, who netted 12 goals in 24 league starts last season.

Overall, Ndoro has netted 23 goals in 60 games in all competitions during his stint with Bucs - proving to be one of the most prolific strikers in the PSL.

Most Pirates fans will be sad to see their most productive striker leaving the club.

See u soon my Angels..i love u so so so much. #GODISGREAT #SA2SA

