Craig Dawson has committed his future to Premier League club West Brom by signing a new contract.

West Brom tie Dawson to new contract

Versatile defender Dawson has agreed a three-year deal on improved terms, with his old contract having been set to expire at the end of the season.

WBA 12/5 to beat Stoke to nil

Dawson spent most of last season playing at right-back for Tony Pulis' side, but, with reported Manchester City target Jonny Evans and Gareth McAuley missing the start of the season through injury, the 27-year-old has formed a strong partnership in central defence with Egypt international Ahmed Hegazi.

The Baggies have kept back-to-back clean sheets in wins over Bournemouth and Burnley and Dawson is keen to maintain the team's perfect early season record.

"I've always felt very settled here and I'm delighted to have reached this agreement," said the Englishman, who has been at The Hawthorns since joining from Rochdale in 2010.

"It has been quite a journey so far, but I still feel there is a lot more of the journey to come. I've watched the club come through a challenging spell and like to feel I have played my part in helping us improve, step by step.

"I try to be consistent and play my part for the team. But it never gets any easier at this level and as a footballer I know I've got to keep improving. That's my target every day and every game.

"Ahmed has done really well and I have enjoyed playing alongside him. It's been a good solid start from the team and we just want to keep these results coming. That's all we're focused on."

Next up for Pulis' men, who beat Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, is the visit of the manager's former club Stoke City on Sunday.