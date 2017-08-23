Porto to hold on to Aboubakar despite Marseille interest

Primeira Liga side Porto are not prepared to let go of attacker Vincent Aboubakar who is wanted by Marseille.

According to the Portuguese publication O’Jogo, Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is not prepared to lose the Cameroonian striker to Marseille.

Andoni Zubizarreta -Marseille sporting director- has been tracking Aboubakar, Carlos Bacca, Olivier Giroud and Nikola Kalinic who signed with AC Milan on Monday.

And if Conceicao’s words are to go by, Zubizarreta might as well miss out on a second target.

“Aboubakar definitely deserves to succeed and assert himself like me, or like Samuel Eto'o for example, because he has everything that it takes to get there,” the former Canaries coach was quoted by O'Jogo.

The 25-year-old –who recently returned from a loan spell in Turkey with Besiktas which yielded 19 goals in 38 appearances- has already found the back of the net four times in three appearances for Conceicao's men, including a hat-trick against Moreirense recently.