Posta Rangers coach Sammy Pamzo Omolo has named his strongest squad to face Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

Mukaisi benched against Gor Mahia

Dennis Mukaisi who has scored six goals for the mailmen will start from the bench alongside John Nairuka and Geoffrey Kataka.

Kibiru Erick, Otieno Moses, and Titus Achesa have also been handed starting roles as Rangers aims for maximum points.

Posta XI: Patrick Matasi, Mbugua Simon, Omondi Collins, Joackins Atudo, Luke Ochieng, Jerry Santos, Otieno Kennedy, Kibiru Erick, Obwoge Gerald, Otieno Moses, Achesa Titus

Sub: Farouk Shikhalo, Austin Ochieng, Owiti Donald, Nairuka John, Geoffrey Kataka, Mukaisi Dennis, Likono Georson