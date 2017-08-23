Makinwa hails ABS players on Plateau United win

ABS head coach Henry Makinwa has hailed his players for their impressive display in a 2-1 victory over Plateau United in Ilorin.

Goals from Samuel Oyedeji and Wasiu Alalade ensured the Saraki Boys secured all the three points against the Peace Boys to ease their relegation fears at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

And the gaffer believes the victory will boost their confidence in their bid to get good results in remaining three games and escape relegation.

"It was a big and important win for us. I must say kudos to the boys," Makinwa told Goal.

"The boys actually won the game, I was going to talk to them in the pre-match, they said don't talk, we will win the game.

"I strongly believe in the quality of the players we have and everyone should us fighting hard for all three points in every game till the last game.

"We will work every day to win all the games if it was possible. I know we have tough games ahead of us but I'm confident the players will surely deliver and help us retain our [topflight] status.”