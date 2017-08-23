Albert Adomah on target in Aston Villa win over Wigan

Albert Adomah was on target for Aston Villa as they secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Wigan in Tuesday's English Football League encounter.

The hosts took the lead courtesy Scott Hogan in the 19th minute and the Ghana international scored the second nine minutes before the halftime break.

Ryan Colclough reduced the deficit for the visitors with 43 minutes gone but Hogan’s second of the game just a minute later restored the two goal advantage.

Birkir Bjarnason added a fourth with 16 minutes left to play to cap a dominant display by the Claret and Blue Army.

Steve Bruce’s side next visit the Ashton Gate Stadium to take on Bristol City in an English Championship game on Friday.