Enugu Rangers’ striker, Kelvin Itoya is relieved that they got the important three points they set out for against Katsina United which has bolstered their chances of remaining in the elite division at the end of the season.

Itoya relieved with Enugu Rangers’ win over Katsina United

Goals from Chibuzor and Christian Madu in the 38th and 55th minutes respectively were enough to hand the Flying Antelopes all points despite the scare from the Chanji Boys who had a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 45th minute through Timothy Danladi and Itoya revealed that the players were united in their determination to win the match.

“We were only delighted that we got what we agreed before the match that we must get. We do not want to set the unpleasant record of being the league reigning champions that will go on relegation the following season and we the players spoke to ourselves that we should go all out to win the match,” Itoya told Goal.

“It was a collective effort and we were relieved when the match officials ended the game. Katsina United didn’t just give up like that they fought like warriors and ought to have been rewarded with something but the passion and determination we oozed out before the match that we must go in and get a win helped us.

“I can’t say I have done too badly even though I am still awaiting my first league goal of the season. I scored the winning goal in the Enugu State Federation Cup final and I still believe that before the end of the season I will try my best to get some goals,” he added.

Itoya has played eight games for Rangers since his switch to the club at the beginning of the second round after he returned from an unsuccessful trial abroad and he has guided the Flying Antelopes to their present 10th league position on the standings with 49 points from 35 matches. .