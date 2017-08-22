News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling both scored as City's win left them one win from the EPL title.
Manchester City on verge of EPL title

Rooney joins Shearer in Premier League's 200 club

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Wayne Rooney has joined Alan Shearer in becoming just the second player to net 200 goals in the Premier League with his strike against Manchester City. 

Rooney joins Shearer in Premier League's 200 club

Rooney joins Shearer in Premier League's 200 club

The former Manchester United captain finished calmly to put Everton 1-0 up at the Etihad Stadium, marking his second goal in as many games in the top flight since rejoining the Toffees. 

And in doing so he passed a milestone that only Shearer before him has reached since the Premier League was born back in 1992-93. 

Rooney has now scored 200 goals in the division, while Shearer remains the man to beat with 260 for Blackburn and Newcastle United during his glittering career. 


Shearer took to Twitter to congratulate Rooney, writing: "It's been lonely in this Premier League 200 club. Welcome and congratulations Wayne Rooney."


Behind the Everton star is Andy Cole, with 187 goals, while Frank Lampard comes in fourth having scored an impressive 177 times from midfield. 

Jermain Defoe, with 158, is the only active player in the top 10, while City forward Sergio Aguero is back in 15th thanks to his 123 goals for the Citizens. 

Ironically, the Argentine could have added another on Monday had he not hesitated in the box with the goal gaping. 

But the chance was squandered, and Rooney took full advantage to become a double centurion in the English top flight.

Back To Top