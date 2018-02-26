The Carabao Cup is now over for another season after Arsenal and Manchester City faced off in the final.

Carabao Cup: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

The competition saw a total of 92 clubs take part as they attempted to navigate their way to the final at Wembley, which took place on Sunday February 25, 2018.

Reigning champions Manchester United's hopes of a sixth title were dashed in shock fashion by Bristol City, while eight-time winners Liverpool were eliminated in the third round.

With just the semi-finals now completed, Goal brings you all you need to know about the 2017-18 Carabao Cup.

What is the Carabao Cup?

The Carabao Cup is the new name given to the EFL Cup or the English League Cup due to a sponsorship deal with Carabao, a Thai energy drink.

The competition was founded in 1960 and is open to all 92 clubs competing in the four fully professional tiers of English football (the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two).

Previous sponsorships have seen the League Cup go through many monikers, including the Milk Cup , Coca-Cola Cup , Carling Cup and Capital One Cup , among others.

Carabao Cup final

Date Match

Kick-off time (GMT)

Venue

Feb 25

Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal

16:30

Wembley Stadium



The final of the 2017-18 Carabao Cup took place on Sunday, February 25 at Wembley Stadium in London and Man City came out on top as they defeated Arsenal 3-0.

Pep Guardiola's side went ahead in the first half thanks to a Sergio Aguero strike, with Vincent Kompany and David Silva adding the second and third after the restart.

Notably, it is Guardiola's first title since taking the reins of City in 2016 and, in losing, Arsenal have become the first club to ever lose three successive finals in the competition.

Carabao Cup semi-finals

The draw for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup took place on Wednesday, December 20 , following the conclusion of the fifth-round games.

Unlike the earlier rounds, the semis will be held over two legs, with Chelsea and Manchester City drawn to play the opener at home in their respective ties.

Carabao Cup fifth round

The draw for the fifth round of the Carabao Cup took place on Thursday, October 26 , following the conclusion of the fourth-round games.

Once again the draw received plenty of attention for all the wrong reasons, with the live ceremony cancelled and all four ties announced at once over an hour later than expected due to technical problems.

It had been scheduled to be streamed live on Twitter from the social network's London headquarters, with Sam Matterface hosting alongside former England cricket player Phil Tufnell and ex-England rugby star Matt Dawson.

Arsenal booked their place in the semi-final with a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham, while Manchester City played out a dramatic game on Sky Sports, beating Leicester City on penalties.

Manchester United suffered a huge upset at the hands of hosts Bristol City - the only non-Premier League club left - while Chelsea squeezed past Bournemouth.

Carabao Cup fourth round

Date Match

Venue

Oct 24

Arsenal 2-1 Norwich City (AET)

Emirates Stadium

Oct 24

Bournemouth 3-1 Middlesbrough

Dean Court

Oct 24

Bristol City 4-1 Crystal Palace

Ashton Gate

Oct 24

Leicester City 3-1 Leeds United

King Power Stadium

Oct 24

Manchester City 0-0 (6-5p) Wolves

Etihad Stadium

Oct 24

Swansea City 0-2 Manchester United

Liberty Stadium

Oct 25

Chelsea 2-1 Everton

Stamford Bridge

Oct 25

Tottenham 2-3 West Ham

Wembley



The fourth-round draw took place immediately after the third round ended .

Eleven of the participants in the last 16 were Premier League clubs, with the remainder coming from the Championship.

This round saw West Ham triumph over Tottenham at Wembley thanks to a dramatic comeback, while holders Manchester United defeated Swansea City. Chelsea, who made light work of Sunderland in the last round, inflicted further woe on managerless Everton.

There was some controversy regarding substitution rules in the games involving Arsenal and Manchester City, with questions asked over the wording of the provision that allows teams to make a fourth change in extra time.

Carabao Cup third round

Date Match

Venue

Sep 19

Aston Villa 0-2 Middlesbrough

Villa Park

Sep 19

Bournemouth 1-0 Brighton (AET)

Dean Court

Sep 19

Brentford 1-3 Norwich City

Griffin Park

Sep 19

Bristol City 2-0 Stoke City

Ashton Gate

Sep 19

Burnley 2-2 (3-5 P) Leeds United

Turf Moor

Sep 19

Crystal Palace 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Selhurst Park

Sep 19

Leicester City 2-0 Liverpool

King Power Stadium

Sep 19

Reading 0-2 Swansea City

Madejski Stadium

Sep 19

Tottenham 1-0 Barnsley

Wembley Stadium

Sep 19

West Ham 3-0 Bolton Wanderers

Olympic Stadium

Sep 19

Wolves 1-0 Bristol Rovers (AET)

Molineux

Sep 20

Arsenal 1-0 Doncaster Rovers

Emirates Stadium

Sep 20

Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham Forest

Stamford Bridge

Sep 20

Everton 3-0 Sunderland

Goodison Park

Sep 20

Manchester United 4-0 Burton Albion

Old Trafford

Sep 20

West Brom 1-2 Manchester City

The Hawthorns



The draw for the third round of the competition took place on August 24 . Bizarrely, the draw was held in Beijing, China at 11:15 local time, which means that fans in the UK were forced to get up at 04:15 BST if they wished to follow it live.

The remaining seven Premier League clubs, including the cup holders Manchester United, entered the competition at this stage, joining the 25 winners from the second round.

Why was the draw in China?

The English Football League have stated that while they understand not everyone will agree with the timing and manner of the third-round draw, it was staged in Beijing with the goal of maximising exposure in the UK as well as the Chinese and south-east Asian markets.

A statement issued on the EFL's website explains that showcasing the competition in those particular markets is "not only an important factor for the EFL but also [their] new sponsors Carabao, who, like [them], plan to use the growing global appeal of the competition to reach new audiences".

The statement added: "Once the logistics have been completed in Beijing, the UK will be waking up and the breakfast media will be able to report and get reaction on the 16 ties that will take place next month, which we feel is an interesting move away from the usual post-game evening draws."

Carabao Cup second round

Date Match

Venue

Aug 22

Accrington Stanley 1-3 West Brom

Crown Ground

Aug 22

Aston Villa 4-1 Wigan Athletic

Villa Park

Aug 22

Birmingham City 1-2 Bournemouth

St Andrew's

Aug 22

Brighton 1-0 Barnet

Falmer Stadium

Aug 22

Bolton Wanderers 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Macron Stadium

Aug 22

Cardiff City 1-2 Burton Albion

Cardiff City Stadium

Aug 22

Carlisle United 1-2 Sunderland

Brunton Park

Aug 22

Crystal Palace 2-1 Ipswich Town

Selhurst Park

Aug 22

Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Hull City

Keepmoat Stadium

Aug 22

Fulham 0-1 Bristol Rovers

Craven Cottage

Aug 22

Leeds United 5-1 Newport County

Elland Road

Aug 22

Middlesbrough 3-0 Scunthorpe United

Riverside Stadium

Aug 22

MK Dons 1-4 Swansea City

Stadium MK

Aug 22

Norwich City 4-1 Charlton Athletic

Carrow Road

Aug 22

Queens Park Rangers 1-4 Brentford

Loftus Road

Aug 22

Reading 3-1 Millwall (AET)

Madejski Stadium

Aug 22

Sheffield United 1-4 Leicester City

Bramall Lane

Aug 22

Watford 2-3 Bristol City

Vicarage Road

Aug 23

Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Burnley

Ewood Park

Aug 23

Cheltenham Town 0-2 West Ham

Whaddon Road

Aug 23

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Rotherham United

Kirklees Stadium

Aug 23

Newcastle United 2-3 Nottingham Forest (AET)

St James' Park

Aug 23

Southampton 0-2 Wolves

St Mary's Stadium

Aug 23

Stoke City 4-0 Rochdale

bet365 Stadium

Sep 12

Barnsley 3-2 Derby County

Oakwell Stadium



Thirteen Premier League clubs and two Championship teams entered the competition at the second-round stage, joining the 35 winners from the first round.

The Premier League clubs playing in European competitions get a bye through to the third round.

Bristol City managed to knock out Premier League side Watford, while Newcastle United were beaten by Nottingham Forest and Wolves saw off Southampton away from home.

Carabao Cup first round

Date

Match

Venue

Aug 8

Accrington Stanley 3-2 Preson North End

Crown Ground

Aug 8

AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Brentford (AET)

Kingsmeadow

Aug 8

Barnsley 4-3 Morecambe

Oakwell Stadium

Aug 8

Birmingham City 5-1 Crawley Town

St Andrew's

Aug 8

Bradford City 2-3 Doncaster Rovers

Valley Parade

Aug 8

Bristol City 5-0 Plymouth Argyle

Ashton Gate

Aug 8

Bristol Rovers 4-1 Cambridge Unite

Memorial Stadium

Aug 8

Cardiff City 2-1 Portsmouth (AET)

Cardiff City Stadium

Aug 8

Coventry City 1-3 Blackburn Rovers

Ricoh Arena

Aug 8

Exeter City 1-2 Charlton Athletic

St James Park

Aug 8

Fleetwood Town 1-2 Carlisle United (AET)

Highbury Stadium

Aug 8

Forest Green 0-1 MK Dons (AET)

The New Lawn

Aug 8

Luton Town 0-2 Ipswich Town

Kenilworth Road

Aug 8

Mansfield Town 0-1 Rochdale

Field Mill

Aug 8

Millwall 2-0 Stevenage

The Den

Aug 8

Norwich City 3-2 Swindon Town

Carrow Road

Aug 8

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

City Ground

Aug 8

Oxford United 3-4 Cheltenham Town

Kassam Stadium

Aug 8

Peterborough United 1-3 Barnet

London Road Stadium

Aug 8

Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Northampton Town

Loftus Road

Aug 8

Rotherham United 2-1 Lincoln City

New York Stadium

Aug 8

Scunthorpe United 3-3 (6-5p) Notts County

St James' Park

Aug 8

Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Chesterfield

Hillsborough Stadium

Aug 8

Southend United 0-2 Newport County

Roots Hall

Aug 8

Wigan Athletic 2-1 Blackpool

DW Stadium

Aug 8

Wolves 1-0 Yeovil Town

Molineux Stadium

Aug 8

Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Fulham

Adams Park

Aug 8

Reading 2-0 Gillingham

Madejski Stadium

Aug 9

Colchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

Colchester Community Stadium

Aug 9

Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Bolton Wanderers

Gresty Road

Aug 9

Leeds United 4-1 Port Vale

Elland Road

Aug 9

Oldham Athletic 2-3 Burton Albion

Boundary Park

Aug 9

Sheffield United 3-2 Walsall

Bramall Lane

Aug 10

Bury 0-1 Sunderland

Gigg Lane

Aug 22

Grimsby Town 0-1 Derby County

Blundell Park



A total of 70 teams compete in the first round of the competition. Twenty-four teams are drawn from League One and League Two, with 22 Championship teams taking part.

All games were played on August 8 and 9 with the exception of Bury vs Sunderland, which took place on August 10, and Grimsby Town vs Derby County, which took place on August 22.