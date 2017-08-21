Nigeria international Victor Moses is thrilled with Chelsea’s performance on Sunday following their 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League duel and has praised the ‘brilliant’ supports of their fans.

Victor Moses thrilled with Chelsea’s victory

Marcos Alonso registered a brace to power the Stamford Bridge outfit past the Lilywhites. The Spanish scored the curtain raiser six minutes before the half-hour mark but an own goal from Michy Batshuayi gave Mauricio Pochettino’s men hope.

Alonso ensured that the champions left Wembley Stadium with the maximum points when he completed his brace two minutes before full-time.

The Super Eagles star was on parade for the entire duration to help Antonio Conte’s men with their first win in the English top-flight this season after a shock loss to Burnley last weekend.

The former Liverpool player took to the social media to express his joy on the victory.

“Massive win today, great way to bounce back. Thanks for the brilliant support from our fans,” Moses tweeted.



Massive win today! Great way to bounce back. Thanks for the brilliant support from our fans #CFC pic.twitter.com/AO7bKmmXJJ — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) August 20, 2017

Chelsea will look forward to building on this new lease of life when they challenge Everton in their next English top-flight game on August 27.