Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney could soon play for a Premier League title contender, according to Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam.

'Celtic star Tierney could play for Arsenal or Man Utd'

Tierney has starred for club and country since breaking through at Celtic in 2015-16, winning four international caps and claiming back-to-back PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year Awards.

The 20-year-old left-back has been earmarked as a future Celtic captain and recently wore the armband in a Scottish League Cup win over Kilmarnock, showcasing his versatility with an impressive performance in central defence.

Adam, capped 26 times by Scotland, insists it is only a matter of time until his countryman makes a move to one of England's top clubs.

"Tierney is Scotland’s best player now – he is different to anything else we have got," Adam told the Daily Record.

"He is the next one who could go to a Premier League club and play regularly. He could play for a Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester United without a doubt.

"His hunger, desire and quality make him the best we have produced for years.

"Brendan Rodgers has done a great job with him at Celtic and the fact he loves the club is a bonus."

Celtic manager Rodgers has previously voiced his confidence that Tierney will remain at Parkhead for the foreseeable future.

"He’s a Celtic player with another four years on his contract," the former Liverpool boss said in May.

"He absolutely loves it here but I would expect the very biggest clubs in the most competitive leagues to be interested in him because he's a huge talent."