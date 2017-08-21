Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is concerned that his side are not yet primed for the standard of Premier League football.

Benitez: Maybe Newcastle aren't ready for the Premier League

The Magpies suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Huddersfield on Sunday, leaving them pointless and goalless after the opening two matches of the campaign.

The Spaniard believes the fans will have to be patient with his side.

“It's maybe because it's a learning process so we have to learn quickly, maybe it's too soon for us,” he told Sky Sports.

“My experience in the Premier League is that you have to take your chances because, if you make mistakes you will pay for that.”

Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid boss was tight lipped as to whether reports of a St James’ Park return for Andy Carrol were accurate. “There’s no news,” he said.

Before the international break, Newcastle tackle Nottingham Forest in the League Cup and then meet West Ham in the Premier League.