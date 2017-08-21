Youness Mokhtar opening his goal account for 2017-18 Eredivisie season as PEC Zwolle were tied to a 1-1 draw against Sparta Rotterdam.

Youness Mokhtar scores as Sparta Rotterdam hold PEC Zwolle

Coming off their opening day triumph over Roda JC, the Johannes vant Schip’s men could not replicate their winning feat despite enjoying the better possession of the ball.

Mokhtar opened scoring thirteen minutes into the game courtesy of a Piotr Parzyszek’s assist but was short-lived by Robert Muhren’s leveler for host in the 23rd minute.

The former Morocco youth international was later cautioned in the 58th minute as the Zwolle Stadion outfit could not secure maximum points before referee Allard Lindhout brought the encounter to an end.

PEC Zwolle are placed sixth in the Eredivisie log with four points from two games and will welcome Fc Twente for their next league game on August 26.