FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs. Akwa United

NPFL Matchday 35: FC IfeanyiUbah tackle Akwa United in race for continental football

Ifeanyi Ubah could do nothing to stop El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri as they lost 2-0. The result has seen them fall four points behind Akwa United in the race for a continental slot. A win in Nnewi would however see them close the gap.

Akwa United triumphed 3-0 over Niger Tornadoes at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium to remain in third position. It his however testing times for the Promise Keepers as four teams behind threaten if they don’t get desired results in this last stretch of the campaign.

Enugu Rangers vs. Katsina United

Rangers sealed a narrow 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and it sees them sit in 13th place with 46 points. It’s all been about topflight survival for the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions this season and with another home game here, this is a chance for maximum points again.

Katsina United defeated Wikki Tourists 2-0 last weekend and are one place above their opponents, though with the same points. Since they are fighting for the same survival objective, they will hope to leave Enugu with something in the bag.

Wikki Tourists vs. Remo Stars

Wikki’s loss at Katsina United saw them drop to 16th position and are now just one point and place from danger. It’s a home tie here for the Bauchi Elephants and they know anything other than three points spells trouble.

Remo Stars’ relegation from the NPFL was confirmed last weekend as they lost 3-1 to Rivers United in front of their own supporters in Sagamu. With just three games to wrap up the campaign after this, all the Sky Blues can do is play for pride.

Rivers United vs. Enyimba

Rivers United’s bid for survival took a massive boost with their triumph at Remo Stars last weekend. They are now in 14th place on 45 points, two points above the drop zone. They have the chance to stake all three points but have it all to do against a determined Enyimba side.

Port Harcourt isn’t unfamiliar to Enyimba as it was their temporary home last term before switching to Calabar. The two-time Caf Champions League winners are two points and a place behind Akwa United for a place in next season’s Caf Confederations Cup and must get something out of the Garden City.

ABS vs. Plateau United

ABS were powerless to stop seven-time NPFL champions Enyimba as they lost 3-0 in Calabar last Sunday. The Saraki Boys are swimming in relegation waters, in 18th place, and won’t have it easy against the current log leaders.

Plateau United edged closer to lifting the title as they saw off MFM 1-0 in Jos to extend their lead at the top to six points. They have been picking points on their away trips and they’ll look to achieve the same in Ilorin on Sunday.

MFM vs. Gombe United

MFM’s title challenge suffered a major blow with their loss to Plateau United last weekend. While they remain in second place, their position isn’t safe as third placed Akwa United are just two points behind them. They therefore need to go for an all out win on Sunday to ensure they don’t fall.

Gombe United were able to claim a 1-0 win over Kano Pillars but such massive win did nothing to lift them up from 19th place. It’s a long trip to Lagos for the Savannah Scorpions and can only hope for something positive to happen.

Kano Pillars vs. Abia Warriors

Pillars’ defeat to Gombe United has put their continental hopes in jeopardy as they are now six points from the final qualification spot. It’s a huge gap to close and while they can claim all three points at home here, they will need to rely on the misfortune of their rivals for any hope.

A convincing 2-0 win over Shooting Stars has propelled Abia Warriors up to 10th on the log. Though they are still four points clear of danger, they must try to get a result in Kano to extend the gap.

Shooting Stars vs. Nasarawa United

Shooting’s loss in Umuahia last weekend put a dent on their survival hopes as they remain seated in 17th position. There’s however that positive attitude among the Oluyole Warriors supporters that they will get out of trouble and they can do it with a win in Ibadan.

Nasarawa United claimed a 1-0 win over Lobi Stars and are four points behind third placed Akwa United in the race for continental football next season. The ancient city hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for them in recent times but they’ll give it all they’ve got to keep their ambitions alive.

Lobi Stars vs. El Kanemi Warriors

Lobi’s defeat in Lafia has left them trailing by seven points in the continental chase. It’s a massive gap with just three games left to end the season. That however shouldn’t stop them from claiming victory in front of the Makurdi crowd.

El Kanemi’s 2-0 triumph over FC IfeanyiUbah in Maiduguri has strengthened their push for continental football next season as they are just two points behind the final spot. Their away form has been bad all season long but will hope for something positive in their trip to the middle belt.

Sunshine Stars vs. Niger Tornadoes

Sunshine’s survival hopes took a tumble with defeat at Enugu Rangers. They are in 15th place two points from the relegation zone. The Owena Whales have improved form under Duke Udi and should make this home tie count.

Niger Tornadoes were smashed 3-0 by Akwa United in Uyo last weekend. Six points now separate them from the Promise Keepers in a bid to make to make it on the continent next term. It’s another tough away encounter for the Ikon Allah Boys and will just want to see this through.