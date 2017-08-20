Cagliari awarded penalty against Juventus in Italy's first VAR decision

Cagliari were awarded a penalty against Juventus in Serie A's first-ever Video Assistant Referee decision on Saturday.

VAR technology was introduced this season in Italy's top flight and the Sardinians were the first beneficiaries of a reversed decision on the first day of the Serie A season – though Gianluigi Buffon saved from Diego Farias' poor spot-kick.

Near the end of the first half, Duje Cop went down under a challenge from Juventus defender Alex Sandro, but the referee only awarded a corner.

But the referee was notifiied that the VAR determined the incident could have been a penalty kick and after a brief review, a spot-kick was awarded to Cagliari.

Farias was unable to take advantage, however, as his poor penalty was easily saved by Buffon.

Juventus would go on to win the opener 3-0 after goals from Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.