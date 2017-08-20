Eric Bailly registered his first English Premier League goal to lead Manchester United to a 4-0 rout of Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United’s Bailly scores first EPL goal, joins elite club

In what would be another comprehensive victory, Bailly got the curtain raiser for the Red Devils on the stroke of half time.

A Paul Pogba header from Daley Blind’s corner kick was touched onto the crossbar by Lukasz Fabianski and the defender, the quickest to react, ushered the ball in after it took a bounce on the goal line.

Jose Mourinho’s men waited until the 80th minute before adding the remaining three goals - which came in blistering fashion - through Romelu Lukaku, Pogba and Anthony Martial. All within four minutes.

The goal makes Bailly, who moved to England in a four-year big money deal from Villarreal last summer, the third African goalscorer for Manchester club after South Africa’s Quinton Fortune and Senegal international, Mame Biram Diouf.