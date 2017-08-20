GOtv Shield: Bandari FC tossed out by Sony Sugar in thriller

Sony Sugar progressed to semi-finals of GOtv Shield after eliminating Bandari 3-1 on Saturday.

GOtv Shield: Bandari tossed out by Sony Sugar in thriller

Bandari coach Paul Nkata won the title last year with Tusker FC in addition to the league and was tipped to challenge for another double this season with Bandari but Sony Sugar had different ideas.

The Awendo-based side got the better part of the Ugandan, who has so far grabbed four out of a possible six points in the league from the sugar millers in the side’s last two matches before this clash.

And with that performance, Bandari came into the fixture as clear favourites going by the form book but the final result proved otherwise.

The Dockers found themselves trailing by two goals at the breather after Sony Sugar took the lead in the 14th minute through Congolese forward, Yema Mwana.

Mwana would later prove to be a thorn in Bandari’s flesh after he was felled twice in the box, with Amos Asembeka making no mistake from the spot.

Felly Mulumba conceded a penalty after he felled his fellow countryman, with just four minutes to the break and Asembeka wasted no chance, converting from the spot to double the lead.

Just five minutes after the break, Sony Sugar were awarded another penalty and the Asembeka converted from the same sport to stretch the miller’s lead to 3-0 as the going gets even tougher for Bandari.

Baron Oketch scored Bandari’s consolation after connecting to an empty net a well timed cross from Abdalla Hassan.