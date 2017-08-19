Manchester United off to best scoring start in 110 years

News

Manchester United's high-flying Premier League start has seen the club accomplish a feat for the first time in 110 years.

After defeating Swansea City 4-0 on Saturday, United have scored four or more goals in their opening two league games for the first time since the 1907-08 season.

Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all scored for the second game in a row in the comprehensive win at the Liberty Stadium. Centre-back Eric Bailly was also on target.


United defeated West Ham by the same 4-0 scoreline on opening day, putting Jose Mourinho's side at the top of the table early in the Premier League campaign. 

