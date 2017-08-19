Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt expects the same teams to challenge for the PSL title

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt expects the same clubs to compete for the PSL title.

“I think one or two have come more into the equation now from last season. But I still think it will be the same candidates,” Hunt told TimesLive.

The Clever Boys beat Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City to their maiden league title during the 2016/17 campaign after finishing runners-up to Downs the season before.

“I can’t see anybody out of that five or six coming like a Leicester City, or something like that. But I think out of the five or six from last year, certainly they will all be close again. Definitely,” he said.

The four-time league winning coach is aware that anybody can beat anybody on any given day in South Africa’s top-flight league.

“There are certain teams who will improve from last season. But I think it will generally be those five or six. But on a given day anybody beats anybody. That’s what is good about the South African league," he added.

“I mean, with three games to go we got smashed by Free State Stars last season. And that’s what happens. And they almost got relegated," Hunt stressed.

“That’s how it works. On a given day anybody will beat anybody in SA football,” he concluded.

Wits suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in their first 2017/18 PSL match at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday.