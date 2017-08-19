Zoo FC have made four changes to the starting line up that will tackle Mathare United in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

TEAM NEWS: Zoo rings changes ahead of Mathare United tie

Defender Dominic Ouma makes a return to the starting list as well as Ernest Kipkoech, Isaac Kipyegon and Leonard Mmat while Harambee Stars call up, Nicholas Kipkirui will lead the attack.

Vincent Misikhu will start between the post ahead of Samuel Koko while Danson Namasaka and Gideon Kibet have been benched.

Zoo are going into the match with a boosted ego after they were awarded all three points by the KPL-Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDCC) following the disputed May 10th 2-0 win by Tusker.

The good news came in for Coach Sammy Okoth at the backdrop of 3-2 win against Kariobangi Sharks followed by a 1-1 draw against Chemelil Sugar two weeks ago.

The Kericho side are yet to lose a match since April 16th when they slipped to a 3 -0 defeat at the hands of former league champions, Sofapaka.

A win against Mathare United will take Zoo’s record to 14 unbeaten matches in the league.

Starting XI: Vincent Misikhu, Isaac Kipyegon, Leonard Mmata, Johnstone Ligare, Sindani Sabiri, Dominic Ouma, Geoffrey Gichana, Bernard Odhiambo, Nicholas Kipkirui, Michael Madoya, Ernest Kipkoech

Reserve: Samuel Koko, Kwizera Hamidu, Omondi Dennis, Kelvin Oduor, Ondati Kepha, Namasaka Danson, Gideon Kibet.