SuperSport United are set to open their 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League season with a Tshwane Derby against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon.

The Tshwane Derby is not a do or die for SuperSport United, says Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Matsatsantsa go into the clash as the underdogs due to their poor record against their Tshwane neighbours, but they are determined to change their fortunes around come Saturday. Going into the clash, SuperSport will once again rely on the experience of veteran midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane to boss the midfield, and he believes that while victory is important they are not under pressure to gain a favourable result on the day.

“We all know that Sundowns are one of the best teams in the country and they are the champions of the continent … they are a good team,” Letsholonyane told reporters.

“It is important to have a good start because it removes the pressure of chasing results and points. So, if you start getting three points you know that you are one step ahead than the teams who didn’t get the results.

“In saying that, we are not saying it is a do or die. If we don’t get the results that we want we will still go back to the drawing board and tighten the loose ends and focus in the next game because it is not a race but a marathon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sundowns most recently suffered defeat in the MTN 8 against Maritzburg United but despite the loss, Letsholonyane maintains that they are not reading too much into the result as Sundowns are still a strong team.

“We are not looking much into their result against Maritzburg. The fact remains that they are still a good team and they can hurt you any day,” he said.

“They have not rested for two years, but they know how to deal with it and we can’t say we have an upper hand because of that. But if we do the right things on the pitch and if we do what we have been practicing with our coach, I think we can get a proper result,” Letsholonyane concluded.