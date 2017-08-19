Gor Mahia midfielder, Kenneth Muguna has hinted that he may remain at the club despite being linked with a move away to Albania.

Kenneth Muguna teases Gor Mahia fans ahead of Muhoroni clash

Muguna has been the subject of discussion in football quarters for the better part of this week after he requested to be released by K’Ogalo with a possible reunion with his former boss, Marcello Ze Maria at FK Tirana in the offing.

Ze Maria had confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday that Muguna has already ‘signed’ a contract with FK Tirana, but the want-away midfielder seems to have changed his mind according to his latest post on his official Face book page.

“Ready to cement our position at the Zenith,” Muguna wrote, possibly implying that he is in the country and may be available for selection in Saturday’s Kenyan Premier League match against Muhoroni Youth.

Gor Mahia, who has since pegged a Sh100 million price on Muguna, are top of the league with 34 points and will be looking to complete a double against Muhoroni in Kisumu.