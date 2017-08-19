It is a Goliath vs David battle considering that Gor Mahia is enjoying a good run as compared to Muhoroni Youth, who are struggling in all departments.

Muhoroni Youth - Gor Mahia Preview: K'Ogalo ready to bag points

With the visitors topping the table with 37 points, their hosts are literally bottom of the table, 22 points less.

The last time the two teams met, goals from Jacques Tuyisenge and George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo were enough to hand K’Ogalo a fourth straight win in the league.

But Muhoroni Youth can easily cause an upset as seen in the final of KPL Top 8 last year.

With the resignation of coach Gilbert Selebwa, James ‘Odijo’ Omondi will have an opportunity to kick start his third stint at the helm of the club with a win.

K’Ogalo beat the sugar millers 2-0 in the first leg clash staged in Kisumu a fortnight ago and with a joint league leading 25 goals this season will fancy another easy win against the Western Kenya-based side.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Muhoroni Youth: Gor Mahia’s attack is ruthless, and is currently firing from all cylinders; goalkeeper Sowedi Salim will be needed to be on high alert to deny the league leaders. Bliss Kityo is one player, who cannot be underrated, his positioning and determination makes him always dangerous.

Gor Mahia: Philemon Otieno is set to get another start following Kenneth Muguna's absence, and he is definitely going to make use of the opportunity. Red hot George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo made his way to Harambee Stars squad, and a goal to celebrate the return will not hurt.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Muhoroni: Sowedi Salim, Jacob Odhiambo, Yusuf Mohammed, Faina Jacobs, Paul Muchika, Collins Agade, Ambrose Ayoyi, Maxwell Onyango, Johnmark Otieno, Bliss Kityo and Daniel Otieno.

Gor Mahia: Peter Odhiambo, Karim Nizigiyimana, Godfrey Walusimbi, Haroun Shakava, Musa Mohamed, Ernest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Boniface Omondi, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.