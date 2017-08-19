News

Russian football slammed over 'inhumane' bear stunt
Shakespeare on Vardy: 'He's a pest on the pitch – and off it!'

Leicester City coach Craig Shakespeare says Jamie Vardy hasn't changed a bit since the first time he saw him – "he's still a pest".

Shakespeare revealed that the 30-year-old striker is a pain at the training grounds, even before the practice sessions even begin.

“He’s a pest on the pitch – and off it," the coach told reporters. "If you are ever doing a coaching session you’ll see that.

“You set the balls up all neat and you can guarantee he’s the first one to smash them everywhere. So, yes, he’s still a pest.”

But Shakespeare is still pleased with Vardy's growth from being a non-League footballer to England international and Premier League winner in just five years.

Vardy has started the 2017-18 season on fire, scoring a pair of goals against Arsenal in the club's league opener last week.

“When we first saw him we saw the attributes he still has today,” says Shakespeare.

“He was a pest on the shoulder of defenders and running behind. He’s had those attributes all through his career.

“It persuaded us to spend £1m on him from non-League which seemed like an awful lot of money.

“But I never questioned spending that amount – never.”

Vardy and the Foxes will be back in action Saturday against Brighton.

 

