Portland Timbers returned to winning ways Friday with a 2-0 home victory over New York Red Bulls in MLS.

Portland Timbers 2 New York Red Bulls 0: Hosts bounce back in MLS

The Timbers suffered a crushing defeat against Toronto FC last week, beaten 4-0 by the Eastern Conference high-flyers on the road.

But the 2015 MLS Cup champions – who finished the match with 10 men – bounced back thanks to second-half goals from Diego Valeri and Darren Mattocks.

After a scoreless first half, Timbers star Valeri broke the deadlock just past the hour-mark.

Diego Chara whipped in a low cross and Valeri expertly finished with a half-volley – his 51st goal for the Timbers.

The victory was sealed in stoppage time as Mattock capped a swift counter-attacking move in the 96th minute, after Larrys Mabiala saw red earlier.

Portland are third and in a logjam in the Western Conference, level on points with leaders Houston Dynamo, Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, are fourth in the east and nine points adrift of Toronto following their second loss in three games.