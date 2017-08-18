Want away Gor Mahia midfielder, Kenneth Muguna has reportedly signed a contract with an Albanian club, FK Tirana.

Gor Mahia midfielder ‘pens deal’ with European club

Miguna who has since handed in a transfer request to be allowed to leave the club is set to reunite with his former boss, Marcello Ze Maria at FK Tirana in the coming few days.

The Brazilian, who resigned as Gor Mahia head coach last June to take up a new challenge in Albania, confirmed that Muguna has already penned a deal with the struggling Albanian side despite having two years still left on his current three-year deal with the former Kenyan Premier League champions.

“Muguna will arrive from Gor Mahia. I can also say that (they) have signed contracts with Tirana,” Ze Maria who has also acquired Ugandan Tony Maweje told Panorama Sport.

Gor Mahia has put a Sh100 million prize on their asset, plucked from Western Stima by Ze Maria last January.

Goal could not immediately establish the length of Muguna’s ‘contract’, though Maweje is reported to have signed a two-year deal with a further option of renewal.